Are these items awesome?

Yes. We put a lot of care into selecting and sourcing garments that were soft, well-cut and look fantastic. We also put a lot of care into coming up with designs we'd personally want to wear over and over again.

How are these items printed?

Items are printed Direct-to-Garment (DTG) by a high-quality printer based in California. We ordered samples from over 10 printers and have a high degree of confidence in our chosen partner.

How long will it take to receive my item(s)?

Items are typically shipped within 3-5 days of receiving your order. Shipping time after fulfillment varies by location. Average shipping time is 2-8 days (domestic, USA), 4-10 days for Canada, and 8-30 days for International orders.

To be safe, we advise ordering by 11/28 for International and 12/7 for Domestic orders in order to receive your delivery before 12/25.

What is your return policy?

We will happily replace an item if it is in any way defective. Please send an email to [email protected] with any issues.

Do I have pay to customs?

Customs/duties are complicated, and vary by country. All items ship from either California or New York, USA. We cannot guarantee that you will or will not be charged any customs taxes or duties. Any customs or import duties are charged once the parcel reaches its destination country. These charges must be paid by the recipient of the parcel. This applies only to International orders.

What if I have other questions?

Send a note to [email protected] and we'll get back to you ASAP!